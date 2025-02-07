Join the Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps on Sunday, March 2 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM or 12:00 – 1:00 PM for a half-mile stroll along the Onondaga Creekwalk and Onondaga Lake shoreline to explore newly restored habitats that attract dozens of Bald Eagles, thousands of waterfowl, and other wildlife during the winter months. Participants will learn from Audubon NY and Onondaga Audubon staff about birds, wildlife and the importance of wetlands in supporting the Onondaga Lake watershed.

Onondaga Lake is an Audubon Important Bird Area that provides habitat, food and water sources that many bird species depend upon for survival during the cold winter months. Some of the most abundant bird species that rely on Onondaga Lake are the Bald Eagle, Common Merganser, American Black Duck, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Redhead, and Ring-necked Duck.

“The Bald Eagle Excursions we led in February sold out very quickly and were a huge success,” said Chris Lajewski, director of Audubon’s Onondaga Lake Conservation Corps and Montezuma Audubon Center. “Three dozen eagles were found at the lake recently and we want to give community members another opportunity to learn about the Bald Eagles that roost in trees and feed on the lake’s bountiful fish during the winter months. Audubon has proudly worked with numerous partners to restore these habitats and we welcome everyone to explore this conservation phenomenon with us.”

The walk will be on a flat, paved trail that might be snow covered. Binoculars, spotting scopes and field guides will be provided.

The event will begin at the Onondaga Creekwalk trail near Destiny USA in Syracuse, NY. Space is limited and registration is required.

Click https://act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-bald-eagle-excursion-march-2-2025-10am to register for the 10AM session.

Click https://act.audubon.org/a/onondaga-lake-conservation-corps-bald-eagle-excursion-march-2-2025-12pm to register for the 12PM session.

Call 315.365.3588 or email [email protected] with questions.

The event fee is $10/adult; $7.50/child.