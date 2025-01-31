Skaneateles Library

February 2025 Programs & Events

ValenCrime Books: Mysteries as Thrilling as Love Itself | February 1 – 14 | This Valentine’s Day, trade in your conversation hearts, for a heart-pounding mystery with a red herring or two. Check out our ValenCrimes displays in the Adult, Teen, and Middle Reader sections of the library. Each hand-selected mystery novel is packaged so the book’s name is a well-kept secret. As you unravel the mysteries within the pages enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate or tea packet included in each package.

Family Read Aloud Book Club: Winter Session | Thursday, February 6 at 6:00 PM: Bond as a family this winter by joining our Family Read Aloud Book Club. Grab a copy of Wildoak by C.C. Harrington from the library, bring it home and spend the winter reading it together as a family. Then, join us at the library on February 6th for a pizza party featuring a book discussion and activity inspired by the story. Registration required. For families.

Sign Language for Young Learners | Saturday, February 8 at 9:15 AM | Looking for ways to communicate with your nonverbal child? Come to the library to learn sign language for babies and other young children. Ms. Mary Beth and our American Sign Language (ASL) expert, Ms. Mary Ellen, will lead a 30 minute story time where children and caregivers will learn sign language and how to implement signs into their communication. Stay after for play time and the chance to ask Ms. Mary Ellen any questions about ASL. For babies – nonverbal 5 year olds with a caregiver.

Writer’s Club with Karen Hempson | Saturday, February 8 from 1:00 – 2:30 PM | This monthly writing workshop with local author, Karen Hempson, will guide kids in brainstorming, writing, and editing their own stories. Registration required. For Ages 8 – 12.

Crochet for Beginners | Saturday, February 8 at 2:30 PM | Learn the basics of crochet or bring a project you’re working on. Our teen volunteer will bring her expert crochet skills and have extra hooks and yarn on hand for anyone needing supplies. Registration required. For ages 12 – 18.

Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, February 11 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend.

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, February 13 at 4:00 PM | This month we’re reading Living with Viola by Rosena Fung. Chat about the book, play games, and flex our creative brains. Copies of the book are available at the library. For ages 8 – 12.

Family Yoga | Friday, February 14 at 10:30 AM | Miss Colleen from BeLive Yoga will lead a 30 minute Valentine’s Day themed yoga program for families. For families.

Sensory Explorations | Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 AM | Drop-in for a variety of sensory boxes and activities that encourage children to explore and learn through hands-on tactile play. This program helps to develop fine motor skills, engage the senses, and introduce new words, concepts, and tactile sensations.

For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Book Buddies | Saturday, February 15 from 1:00 – 2:00 PM | This mentorship program is designed to build confidence, model fluency, and share a love of stories. Children will read with their teen buddy while adults relax in the “waiting room.” Your child will choose a book to read aloud to their buddy in order to help gain confidence and fluency. Then, the buddy will read aloud from one of their favorite books to encourage a love of stories. Registration required. For ages 5 – 8 with a caregiver

ValenCrimes: Solve the Mystery Game | Saturday, February 15 from 2:30 – 4:00 PM | Grab your friends and celebrate Valentine’s weekend solving crime. Step into the shoes of detectives to unravel a murder mystery during the Edinburgh Theatre’s rehearsals for the stage production, A Fickle Heart. Participants will work collaboratively to gather clues, interview suspects, and piece together evidence in a fun and interactive mystery. Perfect for aspiring sleuths, this event encourages teamwork, critical thinking, and creativity. Hot chocolate and snacks are provided. Registration required. For ages 10 – 15.

Guitar Concert: Fredrik Jernberg | Saturday, February 15 at 7:30 PM | Jernberg has performed around Europe and America, both solo on his eight-string guitar, and with various chamber music groups. Fredrik grew up in Sweden and earned his Bachelor’s Diploma in 2018 from Luca School of Arts in Leuven, Belgium. His studies with Belgian guitarist Raphaella Smits sparked his interest in the eight-string guitar. In 2021 he moved to Rochester, NY, to continue his music studies at Eastman School of Music in the studio of Nicholas Goluses.

Morning Book Club| Monday, February 17 at 10:30 AM |This month we’re reading Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Messy Art | Tuesday, February 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM | Join us for a messy, hands-on exploration where the process is more important than the product. A variety of art stations will include different materials and tools that celebrate experimentation, self-expression, and the imperfections that come with the artistic process. Dress for a mess, and embrace creative freedom. All ages.

Cookbook Club: Brunch | Wednesday, February 19 at 6:00 PM | Join us for a delightful culinary experience! Bring a prepared dish inspired by this month’s theme and the cookbook or recipe that sparked your creativity. Enjoy sampling a variety of dishes while only needing to prepare one yourself. Don’t forget to bring a serving utensil for your dish! Come hungry and ready to explore new flavors! Registration is appreciated so that we know how many places to set at the table! For adults.

Stuffed Animal Story Time & Sleepover | Thursday, February 20 at 10:30 AM|Bring a stuffed animal to the library and enjoy stories, songs, and a craft for both kids and their stuffed companions. After story time, the real adventure begins! Your stuffed animal will stay the night at the library, and we’ll take care of them while they enjoy their own secret library adventures. The next day (Friday, February 21st between 3:30 – 5:00 PM), you’ll return to pick up your furry friend and see all the fun they had during their sleepover. For ages 2 – 7.

Building Together with the McClurg Building Corner | Thursday, February 20 at 1:00 PM | Kids will work individually or in groups to build a structure using the McClurg Building Corner materials, learning the basics of construction, teamwork, and problem-solving. Registration required. For kids 5 – 8 with a caregiver.

After School Unwind | Monday, February 24 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM | Need a break after a long day of school? Join us at the library for a chill session filled with sensory soothing activities. From calming crafts to relaxing vibes, it’s the perfect way to refresh your mind and recharge! For ages 8-12.

Afternoon Matinee: 12 Angry Men | Wednesday, February 26 at 1:00 PM |Join us for a special screening of the classic courtroom drama 12 Angry Men. This highly acclaimed film, starring Henry Fonda offers a gripping exploration of justice and human nature. Don’t miss this timeless masterpiece on the big screen!

PG | 96 min | 1957

Evening Book Club | Wednesday, February 26 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS & EVENTS:

LEGO Contest

Calling all LEGO builders and dreamers of ALL AGES! Create your own amazing LEGO masterpiece at home (max size: 15”x15” and 24” tall) and bring it to the library between Saturday, March 1st and Sunday, March 9th. Your creation will be part of our LEGO showcase and judged by expert designers from the community. Celebrate creativity with us on Saturday, March 15th at our LEGO Celebration Open House!

Film Screening & Discussion: The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause | Wednesday, March 6 at 6:30 PM

Menopause is a silent epidemic that affects the health and well-being of millions of American women. In addition to experiencing traumatic physical symptoms, women are struggling with the related stresses of billions of dollars in lost wages, upended careers, family disruptions, and emotional chaos.

Join us for a screening of the film, The (M) Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause which confronts this neglected crisis, challenges societal and medical shortcoming and advocates for a revolutionary approach to women’s health in America. A discussion led by local OBGYNs, Dr. Amy Macdonald and Dr. Tanya Paul will follow the film screening.

ONGOING PROGRAMS:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.