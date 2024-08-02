The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit up to three images that capture the canals’ beauty, vibrancy, and character. Winning photos will be featured in the 2025 Bicentennial Erie Canalway Calendar.

Entries must be postmarked by August 30, 2024.

Images may be submitted in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Celebrations & Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.

Submitted images must be in horizontal format and taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York. It encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.

Download official contest rules and an entry form at https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest

ABOUT THE ERIE CANALWAY NATIONAL HERITAGE CORRIDOR

Nearly 200 years after its construction, the Erie Canal remains an iconic symbol of American ingenuity and determination. The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor preserves New York’s extraordinary canal heritage, promotes the Corridor as a world-class tourism destination, and fosters vibrant communities connected by more than 500 miles of waterway. It achieves its mission in partnership with the National Park Service, New York State agencies, non-profit organizations, local residents, and more than 200 communities across the full expanse of upstate New York. http://www.eriecanalway.org/