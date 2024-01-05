The Skaneateles Library will host Operation S.A.V.E: Supporting Veterans at Risk on Friday, Jan. 12, at 1 pm.

This event aims to address the pressing issue of suicide among veterans, offering valuable insights and strategies to the community.

Daniel Hillman, from the Syracuse VA, will lead the session.

Hillman’s expertise will guide attendees in developing a comprehensive understanding of the alarming prevalence of suicide in the United States and how to approach and provide care and compassion to a veteran in crisis or experiencing thoughts of suicide.

Attendees can expect to gain practical knowledge and strategies to offer crucial support when it’s needed most.

The event will focus on empowering individuals to identify veterans who may be at risk for suicide.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Syracuse VA and host a discussion on this critical and relevant issue, demonstrating our commitment to supporting our veterans and empowering our community with essential knowledge and resources,” Andrea Snyder, Skaneateles Library assistant director, said.

For more information visit skanlibrary.org.